Prime Minister lays wreath at Monument to People’s Heroes

BEIJING, Nov 3 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday laid a wreath at the Monument to the People’s Heroes here to pay tribute to the fallen heroes of the revolutionary struggle of China.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi, Commerce Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Beijing Masood Khalid.

The national anthems of the two countries were played before the prime minister laid the wreath containing the Pakistan’s national flag-themed floral arrangement.

The prime minister is currently in China on four-day official visit along with a high level delegation. This is his first visit to the country after assuming the office in August this year.