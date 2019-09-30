PM visits quake-hit Mirpur, enquires after well-being of injured at DHQ Hospital

MIRPUR (AJK): Sep 30 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday visited earthquake-hit Mirpur city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities,

carried out by AJK government with the coordination of Pakistan government.

He also visited Mirpur Divisional Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital to enquire after the well-being of those injured in the September 24 earthquake that jolted Mirpur city and adjoining areas.

The prime minister took round of the hospital and sympathised with the victims of the catastrophe, assuring optimum healthcare facilities for their early recovery.

He was accompanied by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Kashmir Affairs Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK Chapter President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry.

AJK Health Minister Dr Najeeb Naqi, Director General Health Dr Sardar Aftab Ahmed, Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital Dr Fida Noor, District Health Officer Dr Fida Hussain, PMA President Dr Raja Ijaz Ahmed and other senior officials apprised the prime minister of medical facilities, being provided to the quake-hit patients in the hospital.

The prime minister also attended a presentation at the Quaid-i-Azam International Sports Stadium, held by the National Disaster Management Authority and the AJK government.

He was briefed, with the helps of charts and maps, about the relief and rescue operations, conducted by the Pakistan and AJK governments in the quake-affected areas.

He was also apprised about the material losses, caused to thousands of private and public buildings in the Mirpur city and adjoining areas.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan was received at the helipad by the AJK prime minister, health minister and senior officials of AJK government and Mirpur Division administration, including Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb, DIG Police Mirpur Sardar Gulfraz Khan, SSP Raja Irfan Saleem, DC Tahir Mumtaz Raja, Additional Secretary AJK Masood ur Rehman, SPs including Raja Azhar Iqbal and Raja Akmal Khan, senior MDA Official Mirza Kaleem Jiraal and others.