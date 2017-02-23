Prime Minister grieved over loss of lives in Lahore blast

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Thursday expressed deep grief over the loss of precious

lives in a blast in Defence area of Lahore

The prime minister, who is in Turkey on an official

visit, directed the Punjab Government to provide full

assistance and medical aid to the injured.

He also sought a report on the incident.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif prayed for peace of the

departed souls and recovery of the injured besides expressing

sympathies with the bereaved families.