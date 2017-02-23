ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif Thursday expressed deep grief over the loss of precious
lives in a blast in Defence area of Lahore
The prime minister, who is in Turkey on an official
visit, directed the Punjab Government to provide full
assistance and medical aid to the injured.
He also sought a report on the incident.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif prayed for peace of the
departed souls and recovery of the injured besides expressing
sympathies with the bereaved families.
Prime Minister grieved over loss of lives in Lahore blast
ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz