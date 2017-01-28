Prime Minister extends good wishes to China on new Lunar Year

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday expressed his good wishes to the people,

leadership and the government of China on the advent of new

Lunar year being celebrated in China.

“China and Pakistan are now bonded through ever strong

friendship and the partnership in the form of China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor will prove to be a historical milestone in

the Pak-China bilateral relations,” the prime minister said,

according to a PM House statement.

He also conveyed good wishes on behalf of the people and

government of Pakistan.

Chinese New Year is an important Chinese festival

celebrated at the turn of the traditional lunisolar Chinese

calendar.

The first day of the New Year falls on the new moon

between 21 January and 20 February. In 2017, the first day of

the Chinese New Year is on Saturday, January 28, initiating

the year of the Rooster.