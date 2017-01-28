ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday expressed his good wishes to the people,
leadership and the government of China on the advent of new
Lunar year being celebrated in China.
“China and Pakistan are now bonded through ever strong
friendship and the partnership in the form of China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor will prove to be a historical milestone in
the Pak-China bilateral relations,” the prime minister said,
according to a PM House statement.
He also conveyed good wishes on behalf of the people and
government of Pakistan.
Chinese New Year is an important Chinese festival
celebrated at the turn of the traditional lunisolar Chinese
calendar.
The first day of the New Year falls on the new moon
between 21 January and 20 February. In 2017, the first day of
the Chinese New Year is on Saturday, January 28, initiating
the year of the Rooster.
Prime Minister extends good wishes to China on new Lunar Year
ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday expressed his good wishes to the people,