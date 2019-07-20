Prime Minister departs for three-day official visit to US

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan departed here Saturday for three-day official visit to the United States of America, on the invitation of US President Donald Trump.

The prime minister is accompanied by his Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi is already in Washington who will also be accompanying him during the visit.