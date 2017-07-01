Prime minister condoles demise of journalist Sharif Farooq

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday expressed his deep grief over the sad demise of senior journalist Sharif Farooq.

The prime minister said that during his journalistic career, late Sharif Farooq used his professional capabilities to serve Pakistan which could never be forgotten, according to a PM House statement.

He also prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.