ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Saturday strongly condemned attack on Muttahida Qaumi

Movement Pakistan’s leader Khawaja Izhar Ul Hassan in Karachi.

The prime minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over

the loss of innocent lives in the attack which took place on

Eid day.

Premier Abbasi also sought report on the incident from

the authorities concerned.