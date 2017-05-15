Prime Minister arrives in Chinese Hangzhou city

HANGZHOU, May 15 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday arrived Hangzhou, a populous Chinese city of Zhejiang province known as emerging technological hub.

The prime minister was received by vice governor of Zhejiang province Madam Liang Liming.

The prime minister, who is in China on week-long visit to attend the Belt and Road Forum held in the Chinese capital, arrived here from Beijing where he attended the inaugural session of the two-day event.

During his stay in Beijing, the prime minister addressed the plenary session of the forum and two sessions of the Leaders Roundtable.

Besides, Premier Sharif also met Chinese leadership, Ethopian prime minister, Belarusian, Turkish and Vietnamese presidents.