QUETTA, Aug 19 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Saturday arrived here to discuss with the provincial
leadership the law & order situation as well as the
development projects.
On his arrival at Quetta Airport, Chief Minister
Balochistan Sanaullah Zahri received the prime minister alongwith the provincial cabinet members and senior officials.
The prime minister was accompanied by Minister for
Interior Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for SAFRON Lt. Gen. (Retd)
Abdul Qadir Baloch, National Security Adviser Nasser Khan
Janjua and Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil
Khan Bazenjo.
During the visit, the prime minister would also hold
meetings with the chief minister, Governor Balochistan
Muhammad Khan Achakzai and the PML-N parliamentarians.
Prime Minister Abbasi arrives Quetta
QUETTA, Aug 19 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan