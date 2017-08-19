Prime Minister Abbasi arrives Quetta

QUETTA, Aug 19 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Saturday arrived here to discuss with the provincial

leadership the law & order situation as well as the

development projects.

On his arrival at Quetta Airport, Chief Minister

Balochistan Sanaullah Zahri received the prime minister alongwith the provincial cabinet members and senior officials.

The prime minister was accompanied by Minister for

Interior Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for SAFRON Lt. Gen. (Retd)

Abdul Qadir Baloch, National Security Adviser Nasser Khan

Janjua and Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil

Khan Bazenjo.

During the visit, the prime minister would also hold

meetings with the chief minister, Governor Balochistan

Muhammad Khan Achakzai and the PML-N parliamentarians.