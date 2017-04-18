Prices of medicines should be according to masses’ purchasing power: President

ISLAMABAD, April 18 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Tuesday said the prices of medicines should be within the purchasing power of the masses so that low-income group could also avail health facilities.

Talking to Secretary Ministry of National Health Services Muhammad Ayub Sheikh here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, He called for early operationalization of laboratory for verification of locally manufactured medicines from World Health Organization (WHO) to enhance export of medicines.

The president said various countries were interested in buying

medicine from Pakistan, however noted that pharmaceutical exports were not increasing due to non verification from WHO.

He commended the efforts of ministry in establishing drug testing laboratories in Islamabad and Lahore according to the standards of WHO and stressed the need for their early completion.

Expressing satisfaction over manufacturing and availability of

lifesaving drug for Hepatitis C on low price, he emphasized on manufacturing other essential drugs as well.

Secretary Health Muhammad Ayub Sheikh apprised the president about the policy of the ministry regarding the prices of medicines.

He informed that work on establishing laboratories in Islamabad and Karachi was progressing at a rapid pace in line with WHO standards.