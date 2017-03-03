Prices of essential commodities decreased considerably: PM

SPINWAM, North Waziristan Agency, Mar 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday said the ratio of price hike had decreased considerably due to his government’s vibrant policies during the last three years.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Tangi Kurram Dam here he noted that today price hike was very low as compared to 2013 when the PML-N government took over the reign of power.

He maintained that the world rating organizations had acknowledged ascending economic indicators of the country and hailed the government’s performance in that regard.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan would have become an Asian Tiger by now had PML-N past governments’ policies remained intact.

Regarding FATA merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that FCR was being abolished and new legislation was being enacted to bring the tribal areas into mainstream of national development.

The PM highly lauded the services and sacrifices of tribal people of North Waziristan Agency for maintenance of peace and in war against terrorism.

He said that after elimination of terrorism, we have to get united for the economic development of the country.

Speaking high of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, he said the history would tell who played the role in its earlier execution.

He said the present federal government was attaching high importance to CPEC and was committed to achieving the desired results out of it.

The Prime Minister said that Rs 1,000 billion was being spent on road network across the country at present.