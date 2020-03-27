Prevention stands sole solution of corona:Farrukh Habib

Iram

ISLAMABAD, Mar 27 (APP):Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Friday said the government would follow the strategy of Chinese government to cordon off the specific areas to contain the novel virus.

Talking to a private news channel he stated that masses should be careful as no vaccine was invented to cure corona virus and prevention is the sole solution.

Replying to a question he said cordoning off the suspected areas completely was crucial to prevent the effected persons from moving in the vicinities as the virus was highly infectious.