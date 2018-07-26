Pressure on RTS caused delay in announcement of election results: CEC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Chief Election Commissioner Justice (Retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan describing the general election 2018 as ‘100% fair and transparent’ Thursday said delay in the announcement of election results by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was due to pressure on the Results Transmission System (RTS).

Announcing the first unofficial result of a provincial seat PP-11 (Rawalpindi-6), the Chief Election Commissioner during a press conference here in the early hours of Thursday said this technology (RTS) was used by the ECP for the first time under the new law.

He said the use of RTS caused only two hours’ delay in the announcement of results by the ECP as in the general election 2013, the first result was announced by the ECP at 0130 hours.

To a question about the complaints of some political parties with respect to the provision of Form-45 to the polling agents, the CEC said it was impossible that the presiding officers did not provide Form-45 to the polling agents.

He, however, added that if there were any such complaints, the ECP would take action.

The Chief Election Commissioner in response to a question said only the results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan would be considered as official and authentic.

He thanked the whole nation for their effective participation in the polling process.

He also lauded the role and cooperation of various state institutions including judiciary, armed forces, police etc in the successful and peaceful holding of the elections.