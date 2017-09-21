Presidents urges shunning sectarianism, terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Sept 21 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has emphasized on refraining from the heinous practices of selfish interests, sectarianism and terrorism and stressed promotion of welfare of humanity and brotherhood in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

In a message to nation on the commencement of new Islamic year 1439 Hijra, the President said efforts should be made to foster mutual love and fraternity by following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

President Mamnoon said Muharram-ul-Haram is one of the four sacred months which have been described in the Holy Quran as the most revered and blessed months.

He expressed best wishes for the nation and entire Muslim

community on the start of new Islamic year and prayed that may this year turn out to be a source of blessings for the

Muslim Ummah.

He said the origin of Hijri year dates back to the migration

of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and his companions from Makkah Mukarramah to Madina Munawarah, who on suffering the oppression of infidels of Makkah, left their homes as a great example of submission to the Will of Allah Almighty.

The President said the Hijrat (migration) laid the foundation of an exemplary relationship of brotherhood between Ansaar (helpers) and Muhajireen (migrants) which made the Muslim

Ummah a practical model of strength and unity.

He said another importance of this sacred month is the great

and noble sacrifice of the family of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) which rejuvenated the spirit of Islam.

He said the Martyrs of Karbala protected the sanctity of Islam by laying their lives.

President Mamnoon said these two great examples have set

direction as a way of life and also guide about not indulging

in malpractices of sectarianism and terrorism.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless everyone with the

bounties of sacred month of Muharram and guide all to lead

their lives with mutual love and tolerance by adhering to

the glowing principles of Islam.