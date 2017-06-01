Presidential address positive; govt to complete term: PM

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday termed the presidential address to joint sitting of the Parliament as ‘positive and fair.’

In a brief and informal chat with media, the prime minister said, ‘the

performers’ continued ‘performing’ and the president continued addressing the joint sitting to fulfill constitutional obligations. “His address to joint sitting was good and positive.”

When asked about the attitude of the opposition parties during

presidential address, he said, his remarks about the opposition are the same as of the whole nation.

He expressed confidence that the government will complete its five years constitutional tenure.