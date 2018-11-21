ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP):President Xi Jinping’s keynote address at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit has been widely acclaimed by the international community.
Xi highlighted the importance of building an “open, inclusive, innovative and rules-based” global economy on Saturday during his speech in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, China Daily reported.
President Xi’s speech draws global support for growth
ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP):President Xi Jinping’s keynote address at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation CEO Summit has been widely acclaimed by the international community.