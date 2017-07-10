President Xi, PM Modi did not hold bilateral meeting in Hamburg-Chinese FO

BEIJING, July 10 (APP): A Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson said

on Monday that no bilateral meeting took place between Chinese President Xi Jinping and

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hamburg during the G20 Summit.

As far as I know, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi did not

hold a bilateral meeting, Geng Shuang told reporters during his regular press briefing here.

When asked about Indian government’s claim of discussing a range of

concerns between President Xi and Prime Minister Modi, he said, the two leaders did not

have a bilateral meeting in Hamburg.

As for concerns the two sides, I believe everyone knows that the

greatest concern is the illegal trespassing of Indian border troops. We ask these people

to immediately retreat to their side, which is the prerequisite and basis for any meaningful

dialogue, he added

The spokesperson said as for the Donglang issue, China has said multiple

times that the immediate withdrawal of Indian troops who committed trespassing back

to the Indian side of the border comes before any meaningful talk.

When his attention was drawn about reports that Indian troops at the

Doklam area are preparing for the long haul and there is no sign of withdraw and the

supplies lines are open for the troops and it appears that India is also looking for a

diplomatic solution with China, he said if these reports turn out to be true, they just

attest to the fact that the illegal trespassing of the Indian border troops was organized

and premeditated as a deliberate act to disrupt the status quo in the Sikkim section.

If the Indian troops are preparing for the long term with no intention

to leave, then how can there be room for diplomatic solutions, he questioned.

Geng Shuang said that China has been reiterating that India went against

the basic norms guiding international relations and the international order, and severely

undermined peace and stability along the China-India border region.

India should immediately withdraw its people without any condition. That

comes before any substantial dialogue. The diplomatic channels between the two sides

are open, but we would like to see some real efforts and concrete actions from the

Indian side, he added.

Responding to a question that if India pulls out the troops, will China

also stop its attempts to build roads, he said it is legitimate and legal for China to carry

out normal constructions on its own territory, and in this case, it is building roads in

Donglang.

India trampled on international law and infringed on China’s territorial

sovereignty by illegally entering into China’ territory, citing our normal construction work

as security concerns for them, he said.

We ask India to immediately withdraw its troops to the Indian side of

the China-India border,” he added.