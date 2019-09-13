President won hearts, minds of Pakistanis, Kashmiris through inclusive address at Parliament: Experts

PESHAWAR, Sep 13 (APP):People and experts from every walk of life here Friday said President Dr. Arif Alvi has won the hearts and minds of all Pakistanis and Kashmiris after delivering a historic inclusive and foresighted address in the joint sitting of Parliament that was received well at national and international forums.

“The address of President Dr Arif Alvi was very comprehensive and wide-ranging as he touched all the key issues including continued atrocities and human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and provided necessary guidelines to the Government for resolution of problems confronted to the country’s today,’’ said Syed Ishtaiq Urmar, Provincial Minister for Forests and Wildlife while talking to APP.