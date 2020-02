LAHORE, Feb 23 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi and First Lady Samina Alvi Sunday witnessed the HBL PSL-5, 2020 match between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani and other officials received the distinguished guests at the stadium.

The president stayed at the stadium for a while and witnessed the batting of the Lahore Qalandars.