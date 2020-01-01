President wishes happy new year to all

ISLAMABAD, Jan 01 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday wished a happy new year to all.

On his Twitter account he also prayed for the happiness and prosperity of all.

“May Allah lead those who are in financial, personal, or emotional difficulties towards a better, contented & happier future, ” he added.

The president also prayed for the oppressed Kashmiris facing Indian brutalities in IOJ&K.

“May those facing brutal oppression in Kashmir, and in India, indeed anywhere in the world, find peace in their lives and freedom,” he further posted.