President wants youth to discharge onus with aim to serve nation

HUNZA, Aug 26 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Saturday urged the students of Gilgit Baltistan to equip themselves with the latest education and serve the nation by utilizing all their capabilities and energies.

He said the main objective of providing the highest

educational facilities in the far flung areas like Hunza

should not be taken as means for merely seeking government

jobs, but the aim should be serving of the motherland and

nation as the builders of modern world.

The president was addressing the inauguration ceremony

of Hunza campus of Karakorum International University here.

Governor Gilgit Baltistan Mir Ghazanfar Ali Khan, acting

vice chancellor Karakorum University Dr Khalil Ahmed, faculty

members and students were present on the occasion.

The president observed to achieve these objectives, they

had to take a stride further by educating the youth about the

larger benefits of their studies.

Today’s world has changed manifold in which the human

resources alongwith natural resources have acquired greater

significance, he said.

The president said “The nations with limited natural

resources are also being considered as rich ones because the

reason for their progress and prosperity was hidden in the

promotion of human resources and its better utilization.”

He said Allah Almighty has bestowed upon Pakistan

especially Gilgit Baltistan the vast natural resources.

If the people fully equip themselves with the latest

education and knowledge, not only Pakistan, but also the whole

region could prosper remarkably, he added.

Reposing his confidence in the abilities of Gilgit

Baltistan youth, the president said besides, safeguarding the

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), they should play

their due role for the progress and prosperity of the region.

He said the Karakorum university would continue playing

its role in this regard and expressed his satisfaction over

the establishment of CPEC cell by the university.

The president also expressed his pleasure over the

setting up Hunza campus of Karakorum university and prayed for

its expansion.

He also referred to the historic background of Hunza,

saying that its valiant inhabitants had faced the Dogra

repressive rule with bravery and secured their freedom.

This land of high mountains and beautiful valleys with

cascading brooks became a part of Pakistan owing to that

historic struggle, he noted.

The president said the people of this region had done

miraculous deeds including the part played in the construction

of Silk road, followed by this century’s wonder in the shape

of CPEC.