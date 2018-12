KARACHI, Dec 29 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday visited the family of former MNA Ali Raza Abidi, who was assassinated in Karachi on Tuesday, to express condolence over the tragic incident.

The president prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He also directed the security agencies to accomplish their investigation at the earliest and apprehend the culprits.