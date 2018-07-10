President visits shrine of Maulana Rumi

KONYA (Turkey), Jul 10 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain visited the shrine of great 13th century Sufi Poet Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi here on Tuesday and offered Fateha.

The President, who was in Turkey on a three-day official visit, also offered prayers in the mosque adjacent to the shrine of Maulana Rumi and prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The president on this occasion mixed up with the pilgrims present at the shrine and shook hands with them.

Earlier, the president upon arrival at Konya airport was received by the Governor of Konya and senior officials.

Children clad in traditional local costume presented bouquet to the president and the first lady.