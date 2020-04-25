President visits Rawalpindi mosques, reviews precautionary arrangements

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday visited a number of Jammia mosques in Rawalpindi and reviewed the precautionary measures to control spread of coronavirus during prayers and Taraweeh.

The president visited jammia mosques at Murree road, Ghousia Saddar, Moti masjid Liaquat road and Gulshan Dadan Khan, a press release said.

On the occasion, the president stressed that implementation of preventive measures were must to control spread of coronavirus infection.

He observed that they must cooperate to ensure implementation of these measures.