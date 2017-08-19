President visits Quaid’s Mazar

KARACHI, Aug 19 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain

Saturday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali

Jinnah and laid floral wreath to pay homage to the Father of

nation.

The president while recording his impressions in the

visitor’s book noted that it was a great honour for him to

visit the mausoleum on the celebrations of Pakistan’s 70th

Independence day, said a press release.

He said the Founder’s teachings and political thoughts

were the beacon of light for the nation which helped overcome

the challenges.

The president said through adherence to the Constitution

and rule of law, democratic stability and national development

could be ensured.

On the occasion, the president and Sindh governor

Muhammad Zubair also planted saplings to inaugurate tree

planation campaign.

The event was organized by a local school in which the

students presented souvenirs to both dignitaries.