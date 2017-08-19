KARACHI, Aug 19 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Saturday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali
Jinnah and laid floral wreath to pay homage to the Father of
nation.
The president while recording his impressions in the
visitor’s book noted that it was a great honour for him to
visit the mausoleum on the celebrations of Pakistan’s 70th
Independence day, said a press release.
He said the Founder’s teachings and political thoughts
were the beacon of light for the nation which helped overcome
the challenges.
The president said through adherence to the Constitution
and rule of law, democratic stability and national development
could be ensured.
On the occasion, the president and Sindh governor
Muhammad Zubair also planted saplings to inaugurate tree
planation campaign.
The event was organized by a local school in which the
students presented souvenirs to both dignitaries.
President visits Quaid’s Mazar
KARACHI, Aug 19 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain