President visits National Assembly to review arrangements for session

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP):President Arif Alvi on Friday directed that social distancing should be maintained in the upcoming session of the National Assembly for the safety of the parliamentarians and staff against the threat of coronavirus.

During a visit to National Assembly, the President was apprised by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri and NA officials about the arrangements being made for the session to be held on Monday.

The President visited the hall of the National Assembly, reviewed preparations for the session and instructed that members should be asked to follow safety guidelines and sit one seat apart from each other. He expressed satisfaction at the arrangements for the session.

The Deputy Speaker said Senate session had also been requisitioned and added that the health and safety guidelines against spread of coronavirus, would be followed during the session.

In the briefing, it was informed that the recommendations of the National Assembly Committee on the holding of session during COVID-19, would be implemented.

In line with the recommendations of the committee, additional medical staff would be deployed during the sessions.

Special passes would be issued to mediapersons, assigned to cover the sessions as per suggestion of Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA).