President vehemently rejects leakage of judge’s reference contents

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday strongly rebuffed that the contents of a reference against a judge of the Supreme Court were leaked from the Aiwan-e-Sadr as he had held thorough investigation into it.

In an interview with a private TV channel (AAJ), he explained that he had received the reference against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the judge of the Supreme Court, moved by the ministry of law and justice.

To a question in that regard the president further elaborated that after receiving the reference, he had three options over its disposal. First to sit over it like those who used such things for blackmailing (threats), second for holding a media trial, and the third one to proceed in accordance with relevant laws.