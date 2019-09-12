President urges world to wake up on Kashmir crisis; warns India to come to senses

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday, while giving the world community a wake-up call to avert the looming threat to international peace from the Indian violent actions in Occupied Kashmir, warned India to come to senses and not cause an irreversible situation.

Addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament here, the president also reiterated Pakistan’s support to the people of the Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IoJ&K) and made it clear to India that genocide of innocent Kashmiris would not be tolerated.

“I want to clarify to the international community that any negligence in this regard will pose a serious threat to international peace… Even now, we warn India to come to its senses and not to cause an irreversible situation,” the president said in his second constitutionally mandated address to the Majlis-e-Shura since assuming the office in September last year.

Co-chaired Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, the joint session was attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, members of the both National Assembly and Senate while in the galleries were the naval and air chiefs, provincial chief ministers and leaders from different political parties.