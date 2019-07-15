President urges using applied physics to meet needs of energy, health sectors

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):Stressing practical approach in scientific application, President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said physics can be best utilized to meet contemporary needs particularly related to energy, health and agriculture sectors.

“In age of fast-pace knowledge, a country can achieve real progress through application of science and technology in the interest of its society and people,” the President said in his address at the inaugural session of 44th International Nathiagali Summer College at National Centre for Physics.

President Alvi said Pakistan was richly endowed with bright people in the field of science and technology and emphasized that it was the duty of the State to provide them an environment to further grow to meet modern day challenges.