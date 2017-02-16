President urges political workers to be in touch with public

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on

Thursday urged the political workers to regularly keep in

touch with general public.

He was talking to a delegation of Members Provincial

Assembly from Multan, headed by Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, MPA

which called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President expressed confidence that they would

strive to resolve public issues particularly related to

provision of clean drinking water, healthcare facilities

and quality education.

The president said that it was the responsibility of

political workers to keep the public informed of the real

situation of the country. They should also unmask the non-

serious and irresponsible elements, he added.

He said that political workers should create awareness

among public against corruption to eliminate this menace and

called upon the people to unite for protecting national

resources.

President Mamnoon underlined the need on use of modern

technology to increase agricultural production including of

fruits and crops.

He appreciated the increase in export of mango due to

better processing and production of high quality mangos.

The president underscored that modern agricultural

technology and techniques should be used to minimize the

wastage of agricultural crops in order to enhance

productivity.

The delegation comprised MPAs Malik Mazhar Abbas Rana,

Rai Mansab Ali Khan, Rana Tahir Shabir, Sultana Shaheen, Rana

Shahid-ul-Hassan and Muhammad Naeem Rafique, Ex-Deputy Mayor,

Multan.