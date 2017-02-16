President urges political workers to be in touch with public

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on
Thursday urged the political workers to regularly keep in
touch with general public.
He was talking to a delegation of Members Provincial
Assembly from Multan, headed by Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, MPA
which called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
The President expressed confidence that they would
strive to resolve public issues particularly related to
provision of clean drinking water, healthcare facilities
and quality education.
The president said that it was the responsibility of
political workers to keep the public informed of the real
situation of the country. They should also unmask the non-
serious and irresponsible elements, he added.
He said that political workers should create awareness
among public against corruption to eliminate this menace and
called upon the people to unite for protecting national
resources.
President Mamnoon underlined the need on use of modern
technology to increase agricultural production including of
fruits and crops.
He appreciated the increase in export of mango due to
better processing and production of high quality mangos.
The president underscored that modern agricultural
technology and techniques should be used to minimize the
wastage of agricultural crops in order to enhance
productivity.
The delegation comprised MPAs Malik Mazhar Abbas Rana,
Rai Mansab Ali Khan, Rana Tahir Shabir, Sultana Shaheen, Rana
Shahid-ul-Hassan and Muhammad Naeem Rafique, Ex-Deputy Mayor,
Multan.
