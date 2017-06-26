President urges need to emulate real teachings of Eid ul Fitr

ISLAMABAD, June 26 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has

emphasized that Islamic teachings on the eve of Eidul Fitr have

assumed greater significance in the context of prevalent challenges

posed by the modern life.

He said these teachings have the panacea for all the

complicated issues posed by the modern life which required to be

fully understood and emulated in their true essence.

These teachings would also help us to promote peace, harmony

and affection not only in our motherland, but also in the entire

world, he added.

Felicitating the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the holy

event, the president in his message noted that the day reminded us

to bury the hatchet and ill feelings by promoting brotherhood. It

would require individual efforts, so that in the end, it could

contribute towards collective progress and prosperity.

Praying for unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, the

president observed that after Ramzanul Mubarak, the subsequent

celebration of Eid ul Fitr was a blessing from the Almighty Allah

which carried objectives of unity, sympathy and brotherhood among

the Muslims.

Underscoring the importance of Eid ul Fitr, the president said

after observance of fasting, the faithful fully realize the issues

confronted by the weak segments of society, thus arousing

sympathetic feelings.

The faithful supplement their joys with their donations in the

form of Zakat etc, he said, adding these were the real teachings of

Islam with which the social differences could be overcome and a

foundation for prosperous society could be laid.