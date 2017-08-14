President urges nation to rise above differences for national prosperity

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Monday urged the nation to bury their differences and get united for the stability and development of the country.

He said those nations of the world tread on the path of development and progress that had castaway despondency with determination to achieve their national objectives.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the Jinnah Convention Center to mark 70th Independence Day, the president said today, they were hoisting the national flag to pay tributes to the historic struggle of the leaders of Independence Movement.

He said it was a time to retrospect over the long history of construction, development and stability of Pakistan.

Amid huge applause by the audience, the president said certain issues confronted by the country also required review by all and sundry.

“While we happily hoist the national flag today, we need to reiterate our strong resolve to always uphold the values of determination and dedication for the objective of development of Pakistan,” he added.

He said some elders raised questions about certain matters whereas the youth felt anxious about their future.

The challenging surrounding situation has created intensity in behaviors, he noted, adding “In such a situation, the national occasion like Independence Day not only provides an opportunity to deliberate but also paves the way for resolving these issues.”

The president said that he believed that the universal ideals, teachings of the freedom movement leaders and the glorious history could provide answers to all these burning questions of our era in the light of which they could improve their present and the future.

“It is good to think and be concerned about future of the country but it is not right to be dejected because the nations which tread the path with great determination are always successful in overcoming their challenges,” he added.

The president said during review, examples of their unprecedented success in various spheres of life would come forth and some problems would also be identified which led to the creation of issues.

He said the nations in the world had faced myriad issues but they rose up after mustering strength from trials and tribulations.

He advised the youth that instead of becoming frustrated they should demonstrate wisdom and become a source of fulfillment of national goals.

He stressed that emulation of basic principles in life and sticking to respect for the rule of law by individuals in their personal lives could help achieve marvels.

The president said the national issues should be judged in their true perspective rather than seeing them out of context.

He noted that democratic and parliamentary system reflected the desire of the whole nation and urged the nation to rise above their minor divides and work for the solidarity and stability of the country.

He said since the creation of Pakistan, the country experimented with different systems of government but what was the reason that continuity has not been attained in these matters.

One reason could be that instead of giving due time to these systems for proper development, they became restless due to which these systems could not fully develop according to their natural pace.

“That is why it is imperative that before treading a new path, experiences of the past should be thoroughly reviewed,” he added.

He urged the whole nation especially all stakeholders to unite under the Constitution of Pakistan in the national interest by setting aside their differences and ensure its supremacy.

The Constitution was a document which would show path to realize national objectives by rising above our personal interests, he added.

The president said it would also guarantee progress and stability of the motherland as a manifestation of national aspirations.

The president said if circumstances from the freedom movement and creation of Pakistan were reviewed minutely then it became clear that the nation’s temperament was primarily democratic and parliamentary upon which it had repeatedly expressed its confidence.

“It is ironic that the system in line with our temperament could not fully develop. In such cases, it is necessary that the nation should create a broader consensus by rising above parochial and class interests,” he added.

He said it was imperative that they all respected their collective decisions to smoothly continue the journey of national development instead of undertaking new experiences.

“It will lead to stability of the state and its system, maturity of democratic behaviors and also pave the way for national development. Unless all segments and schools of thought of the society are completely united on a national strategy, success remains elusive,” he stressed.

The president said the poet-philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were the leaders who remained unnerved and encouraged the Muslims to follow the path of moderation and sagacity.

In present conditions, the nation also expected the same conduct from the leadership that they should protect the future of the country and nation by rising above their parochial and vested interests.

“In this perspective, I want to make it clear that if sanity did not prevail in the current situation then our dream of economic revival will not be materialized and the nation will never forgive us for this laxity,” he warned.

Welcoming the presence of Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang, the president said it reflected the deep ties between Pakistan and China as both countries had shared views on various global issues.

The bilateral ties were significant ones in the context of bilateral progress, prosperity and regional cooperation and stability.

The president said that the glittering moon and star on the national flag were reflective of happiness of the people of this country and guided them towards the path to progress and excellence.

The president expressed the hope that the nation, especially youth, would perform their national duty in such a befitting manner that they would forever be remembered in golden words in history.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Premier of the State Council of People’s Republic of China Wang Yang highlighted the significance of Pak-China ties resembling them to proverbial higher than mountains, stronger than steal and sweeter than honey.

Wang Yang felicitated the Pakistani nation on its 70th Independence Day and expressed his government’s determination to support Pakistan in its efforts for development, regional stability and securing its national interests and sovereignty.

He said the Pakistani nation was a hard working, peace loving and determined one and its sacrifices against terrorism were unmatched and unforgettable.

With self reliance and hard work, the nation was excelling in different fields of life, he added.

The vice premier said China and Pakistan stood closely as ever on different world issues after establishment of their bilateral ties.

He recounted Pakistan’s support for China in difficult times and said the all weather friendship stood tests of time.

Under the vision of President Xi Jinping. China wanted to further take this strategic partnership to new heights.

Yang said the Chinese government desired to accelerate and accomplish the mega project launched under China Pakistan Economic Corridor for greater economic prosperity of the Pakistani nation.

China wanted to further increase the bilateral cooperation in other sectors like health, sports, academic, scientific knowledge etc and exchanges of cultural and academic delegations, he added.

He said China believed in the beauty of performance upon which permanent friendship was based.

China always considered Pakistan as a good neighbour and would remain its friend and brother.

The visiting dignitary was given a very warm welcome by the audience.

School children dressed in national attire and carrying national flags cheered loudly during the speech made by Chinese vice premier.