President urges Muslim countries to work in unison for prosperity

ISLAMABAD, March 13 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Monday said Muslim countries should work in unison for attaining progress and stability by avoiding mutual differences.

He was talking to Deputy Prime Minister/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Yemen Abdulmalik Abduljalil Al-Mekhlafi who along with a delegation called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

The president said the war had badly affected Yemen and expressed optimism that peace would soon be resorted in the country.

He said Pakistan wanted to contribute in the progress and stability of Yemen and desired to restore peace soon in the country.

He said Pakistan had supported the efforts of President Abdrabbuh

Mansur Hadhi for peace in the country and would continue, adding had regarded him as the legitimate leader.

He said Pakistan would continue to support Yemen for peace and progress in the region.

The president expressed gratitude to Yemen for extending cooperation

in evacuation of thousands of Pakistani nationals from the country.

He hoped that Yemeni government would continue to play its role in ensuring safe return of Pakistanis to the country.

He said Pakistan has declared assistance for repatriation of Yemeni people affected by war, adding the aid would be provided as per aspiration of the Yemeni government.

He said the people of Yemen possessed great abilities and they would have to work together for progress of their country by keeping aside their differences.

The president said the brotherly relations between the two countries were based on mutual cooperation, friendship and trust and called for further deepening bilateral relations.

Abdulmalik Abduljalil Al-Mekhlafi said his country accorded great importance to his relations with Pakistan, adding his government would welcome Pakistanis’ return to Yemen.

Ambassador of Yemen to Pakistan Mohammed Motahar Alashabi and Acting Foreign Secretary Muhammad Waheed ul Hasan were also present on the occasion.