President urges media to play its role for national building, societal norms

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the media to play its role in promoting nation building and societal norms and values. He stated this during a meeting with Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Syed Shibli Faraz, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information & Broadcasting, Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President stated that the media had greater contribution in creating awareness among the people and it required to focus on educating the people about various social issues like health, education and particularly women’s rights to inheritance.

Regarding the social media, he said that social media was harbinger of change and it needed to be used positively for promoting national spirit and harmony in the society.