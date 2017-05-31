President urges int’l community to take notice of gross human rights violations in IoK

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday said international community and human rights organizations should take notice of gross human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

He was talking to High Commissioner-designate of Pakistan to India Sohail Mahmood here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

He said India was violating resolutions of the United Nations which was further complicating the issue.

The president said the diplomatic community should be apprised about the Indian brutalities in IoK.

He said the world was getting aware of the situation in IoK but there was a need to further highlight this issue.

He expressed his optimism that there were chances of some positive changes in the international politics which might result in the resolution of the issues of Kashmir and Palestine according to the wishes of their people.

He emphasized that Pakistan seeks friendly relations with all neighbours including India on the basis of equality for peace in the region.

He said friendly relations between the two countries were imperative for peace, security and economic development of the region.

He said Pakistan wanted to solve all the issues through dialogue including the core issue of IoK.

The president said Indian spy was involved in terrorist activities inside Pakistan which was condemnable.

He directed the high commissioner-designate to appraise the international community about the stance and concerns of Pakistan.

He also advised to highlight Pakistan’s stance on water disputes at the global level.