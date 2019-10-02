President urges corporate sector to help in tacking climate change challenges in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday, underlining the need of creating enhanced awareness about tackling the challenges of climate change, called upon the country’s corporate sector to also play more effective role in this respect.

He was addressing the participants of a function organized by the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) titled “Impactful Journey” – an Exhibition of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Initiatives by OICCI members here at a local hotel.

The president on this occasion also referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s September 27, speech at the 74th UN General Assembly session in New York and said the prime minister talked about the challenges of global warming and climate change.

He said since the gap between rich and poor had widened due to fourth industrial revolution in the world, the multi-national companies also had some responsibilities regarding the consumers.