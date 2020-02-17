President underlines UN obligation to implement its Security Council resolutions on Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday underlined the fundamental obligation of the United Nations to implement the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, pledging the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

The president was talking to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who called on him here at the Awan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi commended the dynamic leadership of UN secretary general and his passionate advocacy for refugees worldwide and hoped that his participation in the International Afghan Refugee Conference in Islamabad would help in renewed focus on the important matter.

He highlighted the immense contributions made by Pakistan over the 40 years in hosting Afghan refugees and providing them economic and political security. He also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in combating climate change and achieving sustainable development.

The president shared concerns over India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019 in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), the grave human rights and humanitarian situation there, and the threat posed to regional peace and security by India’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive measures, including intensified ceasefire violations on the Line of Control.

President Alvi further underscored Pakistan’s strong support for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

He further highlighted Pakistan’s long-standing contributions to the UN peacekeeping operations. He stressed that Pakistan would continue its efforts for upholding the ideals and objectives of the UN Charter.

Secretary General Guterres appreciated Pakistan’s contribution while hosting Afghan refugees for four decades. He said the generosity and hospitality shown by Pakistan towards the Afghan refugees was a remarkable story of solidarity.

He also lauded Pakistan’s efforts in decisively defeating terrorism, saying the international community should recognize Pakistan’s contribution in that regard.

Secretary General Guterres joined President Alvi for a dinner which the latter hosted in honour of the delegates attending the International Conference on 40 years of hosting Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

Dignitaries from different walks of life, including ministers, diplomatic corps, and representatives of the UN and other international organizations attended the dinner.