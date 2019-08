ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday said that presently, only 2 per cent Pakistanis were donating blood and there was a need to motivate people in this regard through various available platforms, including mosques.

The first aid services played a critical role in saving precious human lives and the Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) was rendering admirable services, the president said in a briefing given by the Pakistan Red Crescent at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.