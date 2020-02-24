President Trump will take up Kashmir issue with Modi, hopes Punjab governor

LAHORE, Feb 24 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has expressed the hope that US President Donald Trump will take up the Kashmir issue with Indian Premier Narendra Modi during his visit and play his role to bring an end to the atrocities being committed against Muslim in occupied Kashmir as well as India.

Talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Amir Kiyani during a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Monday, he said regional peace hinges on the just resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the resolutions of the United Nations on Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue globally as a true ambassador of Kashmiri people.

Ch Sarwar said Prime Minister Imran Khan had brought Kashmir issue out of the closets to the UN Security Council, European Parliament and rest of the global forums. He said that international media was highlighting the Indian terrorism in occupied Kashmir, adding that all peace-loving people were talking about Kashmir issue due to successful diplomatic efforts of the PTI government.

Later, talking to a lawyers delegation, he said the government believed in rule of law and transparency in all matters, adding that the PTI government is strengthening all institutions including judiciary and there will be no hurdle in dispensation of justice.

The governor said lawyers’ community has an eminent role in maintaining supremacy of law and the government is fulfilling its responsibilities regarding provision of speedy and inexpensive justice, adding that violence and injustice could be eliminated through timely and inexpensive justice. He said the federal and Punjab governments were taking measures to solve problems being faced by lawyers.

“We believe in strong institutions and transparency. The government is ensuring protection of lives and properties of minorities including Sikhs, and they all enjoy unprecedented freedom in Pakistan.”

The Punjab governor said that the country was facing multiple challenges since taking over the reigns; however effective measures were being taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to handle the challenges.