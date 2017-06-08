President Trump offers help to resolve GCC diplomatic spat in conversation with Qatri Amir, Condemns terror attacks in Iran

WASHINGTON, June 8 (APP): US President Donald Trump spoke with Amir Sheikh Tameem bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar on Wednesday and offered to help resolve the differences within the Gulf Cooperation Council, saying a strong and united GCC was critical to defeating terrorism and promoting regional stability.

“The President emphasized the importance of all countries in the region working together to prevent the financing of terrorist organizations and stop the promotion of extremist ideology”, according to a statement from the White House.

President reiterated that a united Gulf Cooperation Council and a strong United States-Gulf Cooperation Council partnership are critical to defeating terrorism and promoting regional stability.

“The President offered to help the parties resolve their differences, including through a meeting at the White House if necessary,”.

President Trump’s conversation with the Qatri Amir came a day after he spoke with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and made similar observation about critical role of a united GCC in fighting terrorism. The GCC groups Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

Egypt on Monday joined Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in cutting off diplomatic ties with Qatar, escalating a diplomatic crisis that would hurt regional trade links and air routes. The move to severe ties with a Gulf member country came weeks after a visit by President Trump to the region where he addressed 50 heads of state and government to unite in confronting the challenge posed by terrorism.

His telephonic conversation with the Qatri Amir also came amid media reports that suggested that President Trump was taking sides in the recent diplomatic turmoil in the Middle East, referring to his various tweets. Media reports quoted unnamed Trump administration officials as denying that President Trump was “taking sides” in the diplomatic stalemate in the Middle East.

US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert at a briefing this week said that the United States recognized Qatar’s efforts to make efforts to stop the financing of terrorist groups, including prosecuting suspected financiers, freezing assets, introducing stringent controls into its banking system, but added that â€œthey still have work to do”.

Meanwhile, the United States condemned the terrorist attack in Iran and offered condolences to the victims and their families. A statement from the State Department said that the depravity of terrorism has no place in a peaceful, civilized world.

In a separate statement by President Trump issued by the White House said “we grieve and pray for the innocent victims of the terrorist attackâ€¦. We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote”.