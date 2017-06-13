President Trump blasts Appeal Court ruling against Muslim travel ban

WASHINGTON, June 13 (APP): President Trump blasted a ruling

by another court against his travel ban order, as the administration now looks to the Supreme Court to get the relief for the move that has been criticized by activist groups as discriminatory towards Muslims.

“Well, as predicted, the 9th Circuit did it again – Ruled against the TRAVEL BAN at such a dangerous time in the history of our country,” he wrote online as reported by a media report.

On Monday, the 9th Circuit unanimously turned down the request

by the White House to lift an injunction that has blocked key

parts of President Trump’s revised executive orders that

seeks temporarily ban on travel of citizens from six Muslim majority countries.

This month, the Trump administration approached the Supreme

Court to allow enforce the ban, after facing opposition from almost

all the courts that were hearing the case. The administration

south the Supreme Court intervention after a US District Judge in

state of Maryland issued the nationwide injunction that the ban

was in conflict with the Constitution by discriminating against Muslims.

An earlier decision by an appeal court had observed that

the president did not hold an absolute power to deny entry into

the United States and that the travel ban ‘in context drips

with religious intolerance, animus and discrimination.’

A US Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit in the city of

San Francisco is also hearing an appeal against the Hawaii

federal judge ruling, which also stayed the implementation of the order.

It may take months for the 9-member Supreme Court to decide

the case that involves the process of briefing and arguing, at a

time when the judges are scheduled to end their work at the end

of the month. Through his order, President Trump is seeking

temporary ban for 90 days to give the government the time to

review the vetting procedures as part of efforts to boost

national security.

In the Supreme Court, the government is seeking to overturn

the Appeal Court ruling as well as ruling by the federal judge

in Hawaii court. Another appeal court last month heard

the government’s argument but has not issued any ruling as yet.

It may be recalled that President Trump during the

campaign had proposed a complete ban on Muslims from around the

world to enter the United States, a suggestion that

drew widespread criticism from world leaders and rights

activists, who termed it as discriminatory towards Muslims.

President Trump issued his first order soon after taking oath

of the office that barred the entry of Muslims from Iraq,

Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syria and Libya, in addition to

a temporary halt to refugee arrivals.

After being challenged and subsequently stayed by several

courts, Trump issued a revised order, removing Iraq from the

list and deleted a reference to religion to be replaced by

national security rationales for the policy.