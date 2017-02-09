President Trump action against Muslim countries not to go well with Islamic world: NYT

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9 (APP): Am influential American newspaper, The New York Times, in an opinion piece by its Editorial Board published on Thursday, warned the new Trump administration that the ban on
travelers from seven Muslim countries and its reported intent
to designate the Muslim Brotherhood group will alienate the
entire Muslim world.
The article “All of Islam isn’t the Enemy” by the Editorial Board observed that actions by President Trump that include ban on refugees and visa holders from seven Muslim counties would not go well with
the Islamic world.
“Is President Trump trying to make enemies of the entire
Muslim world? That could well happen if he follows up his primitive
ban on refugees and visa holders from seven Muslim nations with
an order designating the Muslim Brotherhood,” the Editorial Board
asked.
The ban President Trump announced this month through an
executive order has been challenged by Attorney Generals of a few
states and has been stayed by a federal court. The decision
is expected soon.
Top Senate Democrats Sen. Dick Durbin and Senate Majority
Whip John Cornyn, who are the new leaders of the
Senate subcommittee on Immigration have called for holding hearings
into the controversial immigration executive banning order.
“Such an order, now under consideration, would be seen by many
Muslims as another attempt to vilify adherents of Islam,” the
NYT Editorial Board SAID adding that it appears to part of the
campaign by some closest advisers of President Trump to
‘dangerously exaggerate’ vision of an America under siege by so called ‘radical Islam.’
The Editorial Board said that the struggle against extremism
is complex, and solutions must be tailored both to the facts and to an understanding of the likely consequences.
The Board warned against designating the Muslim Brotherhood as
a foreign terrorist organization, something that former
President Barrack Obama had resisted.
“There are good reasons that the Brotherhood, with millions of members, doesn’t merit the terrorist designation,” the Editorial Board
said adding that it was the collection of groups and movements that
can vary widely from country to country.
While the Brotherhood calls for a society governed by Islamic
law, it renounced violence decades ago, has supported elections and has become a political and social organization. The editorial said
that advisers of President Trump seem unwilling to draw
distinctions. It is wrongheaded and dangerous to tar
all Brotherhood members with one brush, the editorial warned.
