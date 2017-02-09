President Trump action against Muslim countries not to go well with Islamic world: NYT

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9 (APP): Am influential American newspaper, The New York Times, in an opinion piece by its Editorial Board published on Thursday, warned the new Trump administration that the ban on

travelers from seven Muslim countries and its reported intent

to designate the Muslim Brotherhood group will alienate the

entire Muslim world.

The article “All of Islam isn’t the Enemy” by the Editorial Board observed that actions by President Trump that include ban on refugees and visa holders from seven Muslim counties would not go well with

the Islamic world.

“Is President Trump trying to make enemies of the entire

Muslim world? That could well happen if he follows up his primitive

ban on refugees and visa holders from seven Muslim nations with

an order designating the Muslim Brotherhood,” the Editorial Board

asked.

The ban President Trump announced this month through an

executive order has been challenged by Attorney Generals of a few

states and has been stayed by a federal court. The decision

is expected soon.

Top Senate Democrats Sen. Dick Durbin and Senate Majority

Whip John Cornyn, who are the new leaders of the

Senate subcommittee on Immigration have called for holding hearings

into the controversial immigration executive banning order.

“Such an order, now under consideration, would be seen by many

Muslims as another attempt to vilify adherents of Islam,” the

NYT Editorial Board SAID adding that it appears to part of the

campaign by some closest advisers of President Trump to

‘dangerously exaggerate’ vision of an America under siege by so called ‘radical Islam.’

The Editorial Board said that the struggle against extremism

is complex, and solutions must be tailored both to the facts and to an understanding of the likely consequences.

The Board warned against designating the Muslim Brotherhood as

a foreign terrorist organization, something that former

President Barrack Obama had resisted.

“There are good reasons that the Brotherhood, with millions of members, doesn’t merit the terrorist designation,” the Editorial Board

said adding that it was the collection of groups and movements that

can vary widely from country to country.

While the Brotherhood calls for a society governed by Islamic

law, it renounced violence decades ago, has supported elections and has become a political and social organization. The editorial said

that advisers of President Trump seem unwilling to draw

distinctions. It is wrongheaded and dangerous to tar

all Brotherhood members with one brush, the editorial warned.