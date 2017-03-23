President to confer 145 Pakistan Civil Awards today

ISLAMABAD, Mar 23 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain will confer 145 Pakistan Civil Awards on Thursday on the eve of Pakistan Day.

The President approved conferment of 132 Pakistan Civil Awards on August 14, 2016 and additional thirteen (13) awards were approved as special cases after August 14, 2016.

President will decorate 50 recipients of Pakistan Civil Awards, including 10 foreign nationals and Pakistanis living abroad, during the Ceremony to be held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on March 23 (Wednesday).

The Governor Punjab on behalf of the President will decorate 23 recipients of Pakistan Civil Awards at the Ceremony to be held in Governor’s House Punjab, Lahore.

Nine recipients of Pakistan Civil Awards will be decorated by Governor Sindh, on behalf of the President, at the ceremony to be held in Governor’s House Sindh, Karachi.

Eight recipients of Pakistan Civil Awards will be decorated by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on behalf of the President at the ceremony to be held in Governor’s House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar.

Five recipients of Pakistan Civil Awards will be decorated by Governor Balochistan, on behalf of the President, at ceremony to be held in Governor’s House Balochistan, Quetta.

Two recipients of Pakistan Civil Awards (Annex-VI) will be decorated by Governor Gilgit Baltistan, on behalf of the President, at the ceremony at Governor’s House Gilgit Baltistan, Gilgit.

Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee will decorate 33 recipients of Pakistan Civil Awards (Annex-VII), on behalf of the President, at Ceremony to be held at Joint Staff Headquarters.

Six Foreign Nationals and one Pakistani citizen will be decorated, on behalf of the President, by the Heads of Pakistan Missions located in the countries of respective recipients of awards.

The list of awardees and their fields () who will be decorated

at Aiwan-e-Sadr is as under:-

Mr. Muhammad Tahir Rai from Gallantry will be decorated Hilal-i-Shuja’at while Prof.Dr.Muhammad Ashraf Science (Biology), Prof. Dr. Wasim Ahmad Science (Biochemistry), Tariq Ahmad Engineering(Mechanical) to be decorated Hilal-i-Imtiaz.

Sitara-i-Pakistan will be for Late Mr. Leif Holger Larsen (Services to Pakistan); Sitara-i-Shuja’at to decorated to Brigadier Khalid Farid (Gallantry) while Sitara-i-Imtiaz to be decorated to Mr. Habib Fida Ali (late) in filed of Engineering (Architecture) ; Prof. Dr. Syed Ather Enam (Medicine); Mr. Mohsin Raza (Arts Music); Ustad Rais Khan (Art Sitar Playing); Prof. Dr. Halil Toker (Literature); Dr. Luca Maria Olivieri (Services to Pakistan); Mr. Yang Wei (Services to Pakistan); Mr. Mushtaq Kassim Chhapra (Public Service); Mr. Raees Ahmed Art (Violinist)

President’s Award for Pride of Performance will be decorated to Dr. Khalid Sharif (Medicine); Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Bughio (Literature); Mr. Sarfraz Mahmood alias Sarfraz Shahid (Literature);

Mr. Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem (Literature Journalism); Mr. Alamgir Anwar Shaikh (Sports Snooker); Mr. Rashid Ahmed Aslam (Public Service).

Tamgha-i-Pakistan will be decorated to Mr. Muhieddine El-Tannir (Services to Pakistan); while Tamgha-i-Shuja’at (Posthumous) to be given to Malik Muhammad Younas Shaheed (Gallantry); Mr. Ajmal Khan Shaheed (Gallantry); Mr. Hazrat Ghani Shaheed (Gallantry);

Mr. Muhammad Zeeshan Shaheed (Gallantry) and Mr. Abdul Wajid Khan Shaheed (Gallantry).

Tamgha-i-Shuja’at will be decorated to Mr. Fazli Naeem (Gallantry); Mr. Liaqat Ali (Gallantry); Brig Imran Mushtaq (Gallantry); Raja Shah Baz Khan (Gallantry); Lt Col Aamir Naveed Hussain (Gallantry); Mr. Zahid Jamal (Gallantry); Mr. Muhammad Iqbal (Gallantry); Raja Umer Khattab (Gallantry); Mr. Aziz Ullah Khan (Gallantry); Syed Bilal Ahmad (Gallantry) and Mr. Riaz Ahmed Shaheed (Gallantry).

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz will be given to Prof. Naweed Imam Syed (Science); Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza (Science Biochemistry); Dr. Javed Kiyani (Medicine); Dr. Bromely Peter (Medicine); Mr. Darius Mirza (Medicine); Prof. Dr. Khalida Soomro (Medicine); Dr. Rashid Ahmed (Medicine Radiology); Mr. Muhammad Hameed Shahid (Literature);

Prof. Chen Jidong (Services to Pakistan); Mr. Shahrome Safdar Khattak (Public Service) and Mr. Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmad (Public Service).

Tamgha-i-Khidmat will be decorated to Mr Ifthikhar Aziz (Services to Pakistan);

The names of awardees belonging to Punjab getting Pakistan Civil Awards are as follows. Sitara-i-Imtiaz will be decorated to Dr. Muhammad Iqbal (Science-Biotechnology); Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Noor (Science-Mathematics); Prof. Dr. Eice Muhammad (Medicine); Mr. Mustansar Hussain Tarar (Literature); Ch. Arif Saeed (Public Service).

The President’s Award for Pride of Performance will be given to Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Tahir (Science); Mr. Abdul Majid Azhar (Science-Geology); Dr. Abubaker Shahid (Science-Oncology); Mr. Sarmad Ali Sultan alias Sarmad Sultan Khoosat (Arts-Cinematography);

Mr. Rashid Mahmood (Arts-Broadcasting); Mr. Javed Iqbal (Arts-Music); Mr. Ashraf Sharif (Arts-Music); Mr. Muhammad Zahid Masood (Literature);

Mr. Amar Elahi alias Roohi Kunjahi (Literature-Poetry); Mr. Muhammad Shafi Shakir Shuja Abadi (Literature).

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz will be decorated to Mr. Atif Inayat (Engineering); Dr. Naveed Ishtiaq (Engineering); Mr. Nazeer Amer (late) (Arts-Production); Mrs. Parveen Malik (Literature);

Mr. Muhammad Jalil Aali (Literature); Mr. Shahbaz Hussain (Services to Pakistan); Mr. Liaquat Ali Warraich (Services to Pakistan); and Mr. Tanvir ul Islam Khawaja (late) (Public Service).

Likewise, recipients of Pakistan Civil Awards belonging to Sindh are as follows: Sitara-i-Imtiaz to be decorated to Mr. Yussouf Shaheen Daudpota (Literature); Ms. Shahnaz Wazir Ali (Education) and Prof. Danishmand (Education).

President’s Award for Pride of Performance will be given to Mr. Anees ul Hassnain Shah alias Syed Jumon Shah (Arts-Music); Mrs. Humera Channa (Arts-Singing); Mr. Anwer Shaoor (Literature);

Mr. Ghazi Salahuddin (Literature-Journalism) and Mr. Saeedullah Khan (Public Service).

Likewise, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz will be given to Mr. Mohammad Hanif Lashari (Arts-Music).

The recipients of Pakistan Civil Awards belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are as follows; Sitara-i-Imtiaz will be decorated to Z Prof. Dr. Mohammad Rasul Jan (Science); while those receiving President’s Award for Pride of Performance are Mr. Ismail Khan (Literature -Journalism); Mrs. Sitara Gul (late) (Public Service);

Mrs. Kaniz Narjis (late) (Public Service) and Dr. Yaqoob Khan (late)

(Public Service).

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz will be given to Mr. Mohammad Elahi Bakhash Mutee (Arts-Calligraphy); Syeda Haseena Gul (Literature) and Mr. Nasir Ali Syed (Literature).

Those getting recipients of Pakistan Civil Awards belonging to Balochistan are as follows: President’s Award for Pride of Performance will be given to Prof. Dr. Javeid Iqbal (Education);

Mr. Shahzada Zulfiqar Ahmadzee (Literature-Journalism); Mr. Muhammad Waseem (Sports-Boxing) while Tamgha-i-Imtiaz to be given to Mrs. Zainab Baloch (Arts-Broadcasting); Mr. Abdul Qayyaum Bedar (Literature ).

Likewise, those recipients getting President’s Award for Pride of Performance from Gilgit Baltistan will be given to Mr. Muhammad Hassan Hasrat (Literature) and Mr. Atta Ullah Khan Shaheed (Public Service).

The recipients of Pakistan Civil Awards belonging to Strategic Plans Division to be decorated to JCSC Headquarters Rawalpindi are as follows: Sitra-i-Imtiaz will be decorated to Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman Hoorani (Science-Physics); Mr. Tariq Mahmood Fatik (Engineering-Mining); Mr. Munir Ahmad Engineering (Chemical); Mr. Ghulam Sarwar (Engineering-Chemical); Mr. Nadeem Ghaffar (Engineering-Electronics); Brig. Munawar Hussain (Retd) (Engineering-Computer Science); Mr. Aleem Arshad (Engineering-Aerospace); Mr. Ayaz Ayub Engineering (Electrical); Mr. Khalid Naseeruddin Shaikh Engineering(Electronics) and Mr. Mahboob Ali (Medicine).

President’s Award for Pride of Performance will be given to Dr. Abdul Ghani Akram Science (Physics); Mr. Muhammad Idrees Science(Chemistry); Mr. Sohail Rabbani Khan (Science-Physics);

Mr. Muhammad Yousuf (Sience-Physics); Syed Zuhair Bokhari (Science);

Mr. Shams Shahid Ayub (Engineering-Computer Science); Mirza Sar Buland Ali Khan (Engineering-Civil); Mr.Muhammad Asif Jamil Engineering (Chemical); Dr. Tauqir Qadir Qureshi (Engineering-Mechanical); Mr. Khalid Bin Sagheer (Engineering-Electrical);

Mr. Muhammad Salman (Engineering-Electronics); Mr. Muhammad Zahir Khan (Engineering-Mining); Syed Raza Akhlaq (Engineering-Mechanical); Dr. Mohammad Shuaib (Engineering-Metallurgy); Col Muhammad Ayaz Mirza (Retd) (Engineering-Mechanical); Mr. Allah Ditta (Engineering-Mechanical); Dr. Naveed Ahmed Siddiqui (Engineering-Metallurgy); Mr. Zameer Hussain Kazmi (Engineering-(Metallurgy) and Mr. Iftikhar Ahmad (Engineering (Mechanical).

Tamgha-i-Imtiaz will be decorated to Muhammad Aslam (Engineering-Electronics); Syed Muhammad Ali (Engineering-Aerospace); Mrs. Saima Akram (Engineering-Electronics) and Syed Asim Shabih Zaidi (Engineering-Electronics).

The recipients of Pakistan Civil Awards belonging to foreign missions/abroad are as follows: Sitara-i-Pakistan will be decorated to Late Mr. Domingo D. Lucenario, Jr. (Services to Pakistan); Late Mrs. Datin Habibah Binti Mahmud (Services to Pakistan) while Sitara-i-Imtiaz will be given to Professor Nergis Mavalvala (Services to Pakistan).

President’s Award for Pride of Performance will be given to Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta (Education-Health); Sitara-i-Khidmat will be given to Dr. Margita Dina Sterbova (Services to) Pakistan and Tamgha-i-Pakistan to be decorated to Dato’ Dr. Hasrul Sani Bin Mujtabar (Services to Pakistan) and Mr. Emilian Ion (Services to Pakistan).