ISLAMABAD, Sept 16 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on
Saturday will leave for Turkmenistan to attend the opening
ceremony of 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG)
being held in Ashgabat.
The pan-continental sport event would start on
Sunday, for which 130-member Pakistan contingent had already
arrived in Ashgabat, said a press release.
About 5,500 players from 64 different countries will be
contesting in different games.
President to attend opening ceremony of 5th AIMAG
