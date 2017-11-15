President summons NA session on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned the National Assembly (NA) session on Thursday, November 16 at 4p.m at the Parliament House, Islamabad.
The President has summoned the National Assembly session in exercise of powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution, said a press release of National Assembly Secretariat here on Wednesday .
