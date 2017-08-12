President strongly condemns Quetta blast

ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain
Saturday strongly condemned the bomb blast took place in
Quetta.
According to a President House statement, the president
sympathized with the bereaved families of those martyred in
the incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured.
He directed the authorities concerned to extend all
possible assistance to the injured and others affected by the
incident.
The president resolved that the terrorists would be
apprehended and brought to the justice.
