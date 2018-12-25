President strongly condemns deadly attack on Ali Raza Abidi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Ali Raza Abidi, a former member of the National Assembly and MQM leader.

The President, on his twitter account, said that he strongly condemned the murderous attack on Ali Raza Abidi, his good friend and former member of the National Assembly.

The MQM leader was gunned down on Tuesday night before his residence in Karachi.

The President also prayed for the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.