President strongly condemns attack on Akram Durrani’s convoy

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain Friday strongly condemned the bomb attack targeting the convoy of former federal minister Akram Khan Durrani in Bannu which resulted into the loss of lives.

The president prayed for peace of the departed souls and early recovery of those injured in the incident.

He also directed the authorities concerned to provide all out medical facilities to the injured persons.

The president said that the whole nation had faced the terrorism with unity and action against the terrorists

would continue till they are eliminated in toto.