President stresses upon use of technology to control goods smuggling

KARACHI, Jan 26 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said that the fast paced changes were taking place in the realms of technology and stressed that its latest trends should be utilized as tools to control the smuggling of goods and plug the narcotics trade.

The President was addressing a ceremony held here in connection with the International Customs Day, at Custom House.

Appreciating Custom department’s efforts to combat flow of contraband, he stressed upon the custom authorities to ensure strict implementation of law, besides keeping check on corruption.