President stresses upon unity to face challenges

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed upon unity and harmony among the ranks of the nation to face the challenges and issues confronted by the country for achieving the national objectives of progress and prosperity.

The president, in his message on the 73rd Independence Day, observed that all the strata of society had to work hard, irrespective of the factional or individual interests. He called upon all the citizens to play their due part in the progress and development of the country.

Felicitating the countrymen on the Independence Day, President Alvi said their forefathers had given immense sacrifices and due to their untiring efforts, Pakistan emerged on the world’s globe as an independent country on 14th August 1947.